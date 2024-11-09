2 women burn 5 puppies alive in Meerut for disturbing their sleep

In Sant Nagar Colony under Kankar Khera police station of Meerut district in UP, a case has come to light where 2 women burnt alive 5 puppies. Reportedly, the whines and grunts of the puppies disturbed their sleep, which angered the women.

The two women poured petrol on the three-day-old puppies and set them on fire. An FIR was lodged against the duo on Friday, November 8, following protests by the Animal Care Society at the police station. The FIR has been registered under BNS Section 325 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless an animal).

Further investigation in the case is under way.