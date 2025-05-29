20-year-old college dropout arrested in Himachal’s Kangra on charges of spying for Pakistan

Following Operation Sindoor, there has been a major crackdown against the Indian citizens who were spying for ISI and supplying sensitive information to Pakistan Intelligence Officials (PIOs).

As part of the same crackdown, o Wednesday, May 28, Himachal Pradesh Police arrested 20-year-old Abhishek Rajinder Singh in Kangra for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani agents. Abhishek is a college dropout. He was arrested after sensitive and offensive material was found on his phone.

Abhishek was allegedly providing sensitive information to Pakistani agents. He is a resident of Dehra, close to the revered Mata Chintpurni Temple.

Dehra City Police SP Mayank Chaudhary has confirmed the arrest and said that the man has been held under Section 152 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).