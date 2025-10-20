2,100 lamps, 2,100 kg sweets and echoes of “Jai Shree Ram” chants: Hindu students celebrate Diwali for the first time in Aligarh Muslim University

On 19th October, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) held its first-ever Diwali celebration. The Hindu students engaged in the festivities, shared sweets and conveyed good wishes to one another.

According to a report from Republic Bharat, the students lit 2,100 lamps and chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev.” Furthermore, 2,100 kilograms of sweets were shared among the attendees. During the occasion, the students creatively arranged the lamps to form the words “Jai Shri Ram.” The event was organised at the NRSC (Non-Resident Student Center).

The participants wrote “Jai Shri Ram,” “AMU” and even created a lamp symbolizing the holy festival. ireworks were showcased during the occasion. Akhil Kaushal, a student from the Department of Social Sciences and Mass Communication had earlier obtained approval from the university administration to commemorate Diwali after which the preparations commenced early in the morning.

Proctor Professor M Wasim Ali was also present there and shared sweets with the students. Police from two different stations were deployed to ensure security. Outsiders were not allowed to join the celebrations.

Akhil Kaushal mentioned that they similarly secured prior approval to celebrate Holi which took place in a peaceful and joyful manner. The proctor remarked that this was the first event of its kind in the university’s history and was observed peacefully. This is regarded as a significant accomplishment for Hindu students and has fostered cultural diversity and a spirit of collaboration within the university.