Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University is embroiled in controversy after denying permission to organise an event to celebrate Holi. Hindu students on campus requested approval for the “Holi Milan” program to be held in the university’s club, but the administration denied it. Students can celebrate Holi in the same manner that they do each year, according to AMU, which stated that they cannot permit the introduction of any new customs on campus. The management clarified that no additional authorization is required for this.

Meanwhile, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, claimed that since Muslims compose the majority of the university’s students, Holi shouldn’t be celebrated there. He added that it’s critical that people respect one another as mutual respect is important to maintain peace. Hence, the event does not necessarily need to be organised on the campus of an institution if the Muslims are opposed to it, as there are very few Hindu students there.

Hindu students were outraged by the situation and complained that the administration of AMU was discriminating against them. LLM student Akhil Kaushal said, “On 25th February, we had applied for permission from the vice chancellor through the proctor, professor Mohammad Wasim Ali, to arrange Holi Milan function at the NRSC (Non-Resident Students’ Centre) hall on 9th March. The Proctor told us that the VC had called a high-level meeting attended by deans and professors regarding the isue where it was decided that the event won’t be allowed. However, now all the information pointed out that the proctor turned back from the statement and refused to give anything in writing.”

“We don’t want to, but if we are compelled, then we have the audio and video proof that proved these individuals explicitly stated that the application to hold the event at the NRSC Club in AMU on 9th March was rejected. If we are not given permission, we will make those viral on social media.” He added that they have no problem with any religious gatherings inside the AMU campus including iftar parties arranged in every department and even hostels, tazia, muharram and chehlum processions, among others.

“We only requested for permission once and many have issues with this too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of AMU as a “mini India” reflects India’s belief in religious plurality and secularism, which permits people of all faiths to enjoy their festivals. The VC should permit people of all religions to peacefully enjoy their respective festivals if she also believes in the prime minister’s remark,” he highlighted and further warned to bring the entire issue to PM Modi’s attention if sanction for the event is refused.

On the other hand, the former mayor, Shakuntala Bharti, declared that if the Holi festivities are prohibited, then Eid will not be allowed either. “First of all, I warn them that this is Hindustan, not Pakistan. The university is not anybody’s personal property. It belongs to everybody whether they are Hindu or Muslim, Sikh or Christian. No one has exclusive rights over it. No one will tamper with the feelings of Hindus or anyone else in Hindustan. Holi is a symbol of our unity, love and sacrifice, hence, these dirty tactics should be put to an end.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader conveyed, “I am going to inform Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about it. Holi will definitely be celebrated inside the campus. The varsity management should exercise commom sense and grant permission to the Hindu students.”

According to Professor Vibha Sharma, the proctor mentioned that authorization for a special program at a specific place was sought. However, the university has not yet made a decision on whether or not to proceed with this. The proctor claimed that there was no prohibition on Holi festivities because Hindu students celebrate it on campus each year and organize the “Holi Milan Samaroh” event. “No permission is needed for this, and the matter is being unnecessarily blown out of proportion,” he added.