27-year-old YouTuber-turned-Boxer Jake Paul defeats 58-year-old Mike Tyson

On Friday night (local time), 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-Boxer Jake Paul defeated 58-year-old Mike Tyson in a much anticipated fight. Jake Paul won by unanimous decision in their fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.

The much anticipated fight turned out to be a bit of anti-climax with the boxing legend Mike Tyson showing his age. Fans at the venue also seemed disappointed by what they saw, with some people even booing in the crowd.

Jake Paul started his career posting videos on now defunct app Vine, before moving to YouTube becoming one of the highest paid creators on the app. He started his boxing career in 2018, fighting mostly retired MMA fighters and retired boxers.