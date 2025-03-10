Wednesday, September 17, 2025

3738 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants identified in Odisha so far: CM informs state assembly

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the state assembly that 3738 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been identified in Odisha so far. The CM provided the data in response to a question raised by MLA Manas Datta.

The district wise breakdown of the identified Bangladeshi illegal immigrants is as follows:

Bhadrak : 199

Kendrapara: 1649

Bhubananeswar: 17

Jagatsinghpur: 1112

Malkangiri: 655

Nabrangpur: 106

Over the years, 41 criminal cases have been registered against the Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The information has been shared a day after the STF arrested 10 Bangladeshi nationals in Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha government has stated that they are working with central agencies to address the situation. Government has asked the authorities to take stringent actions to carry out verifications and process the legal requirements for deportations, while ensuring to curb illegal infiltration in the state.

