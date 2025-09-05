400 Kg RDX, 34 vehicles, can kill 1 Crore people: Mumbai Police receives terror threat ahead of Ganpati Visarjan

Ahead of the Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai on September 6, a major terror threat has been received by Mumbai Police. On Friday (5 September 2025), the traffic police received a WhatsApp message with the threat. The message said that ‘human bombs’ have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city. The organisation that issued the threat called itself ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’. The threat claimed that 14 terrorists have also entered India.

The message also mentioned that 400 Kg of RDX will be used for the explosions and as many as 1 crore people can lose their lives in these explosions. The police have taken the matter seriously and have increased security around the city.

On the last day of Ganesh Utsav, lakhs of devotees will be on the streets of Mumbai. Police is making special security arrangements for the occasion. The police has also appealed to the city residents not to believe in the rumors and report suspicious activities.