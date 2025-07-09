On 9th July, a 45-year-old bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara districts in Gujarat collapsed amid continuous heavy rainfall. The Gambhira bridge, located over the Mahisagar river, broke from the centre. The incident caused at least four vehicles, including two trucks and a Bolero jeep, to plunge into the river below. Three people lost their lives in the incident, while three were rescued. Search operations are still underway as divers assist in locating more victims.

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat | The Gambhira bridge on the Mahisagar river, connecting Vadodara and Anand, collapses in Padra; local administration present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/7JlI2PQJJk — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Disaster response teams were immediately deployed, and the local administration reached the site. The bridge was built 45 years ago. It was a critical link between central Gujarat and the Saurashtra region. Due to the continuous rains and structural collapse, traffic between Anand and Vadodara has been severely affected. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.