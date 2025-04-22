4800 kgs of fake paneer seized on Agra Expressway, was loaded on 3 trucks going from Mathura to Lucknow

A staggering quantity of fake paneer has been seized by the officials on the Agra Expressway. 4800 kgs of fake paneer was being transported on three trucks from Mathura to Lucknow.

As per reports, the Food Safety and Drugs Administration of UP government has seized the trucks and sent the samples for testing after initial testing found the paneer adulterated and unsafe for consumption.

Earlier on Saturday, the FSDA had seized 850 kgs of fake and adulterated paneer being transported on Sultanpur road.

Food Safety officer Vijay Pratap Singh informed the media that they had received a tip off about adulterated paneer being transported. A team had laid in waiting at the Agra Expressway near the toll plaza at the 10 km milestone. All vehicles coming through Agra towards Lucknow were being examined.

Three trucks loaded with 2000 kgs, 1800 kgs and 1000 kgs of fake paneer were eventually intercepted at around 1 am in the night of 22 April.

The trucks have been traced to 2 dairy farms in Mathura, Radhe Milk Products owned by Azad, Atul Dairy owned by Bheem Singh, and another dairy in Palwal, Haryana, named Ayat Dairy owned by one Arif from Mathura.