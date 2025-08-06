The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has recently released data on the stray dog menace in the National Capital in 2025. According to the MCD, there have been over 35,000 incidents of animal bite cases. It is unclear how many of them were dog-related bite cases. However, in January alone, there were around 3,200 dog bite cases reported in Delhi according to the Central Government’s data presented in the Lok Sabha.

The MCD confirmed that anti-rabies vaccines were administered in corresponding numbers to control the spread. According to the data, 65,000 stray dogs were sterilised and vaccinated between 25th January and 25th June. In 2023–24, 79,959 dogs were sterilised and vaccinated, while in the year before, 59,076 dogs received the vaccination and sterilisation. MCD now targets to sterilise 97,994 dogs by December 2025.

Notably, stray dog attacks are rising not only in Delhi but across the country, leading to fear and public outrage. However, authorities are relying on NGOs and animal welfare organisations concentrating on the ABC programme, which has failed in controlling the stray dog population since its inception in 2001.

Officials have urged citizens to seek immediate medical help in case of bites or any rabies symptoms. The rising menace has once again put public health and animal control policies under scrutiny.