At least 6 Indian flights have been grounded after receiving hoax bomb threats. A direct non-stop Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago was one of the six flights that were disrupted by the fake bomb threats. The flight was diverted to the remote Canadian airport of Iqaluit, situated in the northeast of the Arctic nation.

The other flights that were grounded today include the Dammam-Lucknow IndiGo flight and Ayodhya-Bengaluru Air India Express. Yesterday, two IndiGo and one Air India flight also received fake threats.

The hoax threats were reportedly issued by an account on X, formerly known as Twitter. Security agencies conducted precautionary inspections following bomb threats which were ultimately deemed to be hoaxes.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is investigating the matter with the help of cyber security police to arrest the culprits.