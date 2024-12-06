775 kgs of explosives, 4700 detonators seized from one district in Mizoram, Assam Rifles and state police joint effort arrests 2

In a major development, a joint effort by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police has seized 775 kgs of explosives and 4700 detonators in the Hnahthial district. Acting on specific intelligence the security teams raided a war-like storage facility preparing for transit, discovering a huge cache of weapons.

The seizure was reported in the general area of Thingsai in the Hnahthial district.

“The alert troops intercepted a vehicle, carried out a thorough search, apprehended two individuals and recovered 775 kg of explosives, 4700 detonators, and 2250 meters of Cordtex. The apprehended individuals and the recovered items have been handed over to the police”, a statement by the Assam Rifles mentioned.

2 persons were arrested during the operation. Last month during a similar vehicle check, 6 single barrel rifles of 12 bore were seized in Mizoram.

On November 7, the security forces had seized another large cache of explosives. 9,600 Gelatin sticks, 9,400 Detonators and over 1,800 meters of Cordtex were seized in a mobile vehicle check in the Serchhip-Thenzawl area.