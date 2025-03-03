Abhay Singh alias IIT Baba detained in Jaipur for Ganja possession, released on bail

On Monday, March 3, Abhay Singh, also known as IIT Baba, was detained by Jaipur Police for possession of ‘Ganja’ from a hotel room in Jaipur. However, he was soon granted bail after interrogation.

Police rushed to the hotel after some of the followers of the IIT Baba raised the alarm that he may commit suicide there.

Talking about the incident, SHO Shiprapath Police Station, Rajendra Godara said, “We received the information that He (IIT Baba) was staying in a hotel, and he might commit suicide.”

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | SHO Shiprapath PS, Rajendra Godara says, "We received this information that he (Baba Abhay Singh aka IIT Baba) was staying in a hotel, and he might commit suicide. When we reached there, he said that I consume 'ganja', I still have it in my… pic.twitter.com/J0wa50a3OC — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

The SHO further added, “When we reached there, he said that I consume ‘ganja’, I still have it in my possession, and I might have said something when I was unconscious. Possession of ‘ganja’ is a crime under the NDPS Act. So, we arrested him… Due to the small quantity, we have interrogated him and then released him on a bail bond. His followers informed the police that he was going to commit suicide as he had posted something on social media pages… If needed, he will be called again for the interrogation.”

Since the amount of ganja with the Baba was small, 150 Grams, he was allowed to leave after posting bail.

Notably, in January, IIT Baba was expelled from Juna Akhara during the Maha Kumbh over his misconduct.