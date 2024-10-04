Saturday, October 5, 2024

‘Islamic scholar’ Haziq Khan abuses Shri Krishna on national TV debate, gets slapped by Acharya Vikramaditya: Watch

In a news debate aired on Zee News, Acharya Vikramaditya slapped a Maulana for insulting Shri Krishna, one of the foremost deities of the Hindu pantheon.

During a live debate on Zee News’ “Taal Thok Ke,” tensions boiled over into a physical altercation as panellists traded slaps and punches. The discussion focused on Zakir Naik’s visit to Pakistan, which took a violent turn when Acharya Vikramaditya and Haziq Khan got into a fight. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

A scuffle broke out as the two exchanged blows on national TV during the debate.

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com