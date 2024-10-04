In a news debate aired on Zee News, Acharya Vikramaditya slapped a Maulana for insulting Shri Krishna, one of the foremost deities of the Hindu pantheon.

During a live debate on Zee News’ “Taal Thok Ke,” tensions boiled over into a physical altercation as panellists traded slaps and punches. The discussion focused on Zakir Naik’s visit to Pakistan, which took a violent turn when Acharya Vikramaditya and Haziq Khan got into a fight. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

Acharya Vikramaditya ji couldn't tolerate MuIIa abusing Shri Krishna…. pic.twitter.com/taZlkxqpdk — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 4, 2024

A scuffle broke out as the two exchanged blows on national TV during the debate.