Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Actor Govinda gets shot by his own revolver, taken to hospital

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been injured after he got shot by his own revolver in the leg, on the morning of October 1. The actor has got injuries on the leg and has been rushed to the hospital, as per initial reports.

The information has been shared by a senior Mumbai Police officer. More details are awaited. The actor was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital after the incident. Initial reports suggest that the actor was ‘accidentally’ shot.

This is a developing story. More details will be updated.

