‘Actor Govinda is fine, bullet removed successfully from leg’: Informs manager

After reports that actor Govinda has been accidentally shot in the leg and has been admitted to the hospital, his manager has informed that the actor is currently fine and in recovery. Speaking to ANI, the actor’s manager Shashi Sinha informed that Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata for some work, and while going to keep his licensed revolved in the cupboard, the weapon fell from his hand and accidentally got fired.

The bullet hit Govinda on the leg. The actor was rushed immediately to the nearest hospital where the doctors have successfully removed the bullet. The actor is currently fine and is recovering in the hospital, the manager informed.