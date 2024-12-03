Actor Nargis Fakhri’s sister charged with murder in USA

Aliya Fakhri, sister of Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, has been indicted on murder charges in the US. Aliya has been indicted in connection with a fatal fire at her ex-boyfriend’s home in New York City.

43 years old Aliya Fakhri intentionally set fire to the detached garage of a home in Queens on November 23, killing her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, 35, and his friend, Anastasia Ettienne, 33.

As per the prosecutors, Aliya Fakhri set this fire after her ex-boyfriend Jacobs refused her attempts to re-start their relationship.

Fakhri faces four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, and arson charges. Her next court appearance is scheduled for December 9.