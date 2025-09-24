Adani Energy Solutions on Wednesday said that all its operational sites and corporate headquarter have been certified ‘Zero-Waste-to-Landfill’ (ZWL) by Intertek, a leading global Total Quality Assurance provider. The company in a press release said that it has achieved 100% diversion rate and 0% landfill waste.

“Zero waste to landfill” means diverting at least 90% of waste from landfills, primarily through reduction, reuse, recycling, and recovery. It is a waste management policy focusing on conserving resources by keeping them in use for as long as possible, ultimately reducing the need for new virgin materials and minimising environmental impact.

AESL said that its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance journey) began in 2021 with the vision of positioning itself among the “Top 10 Electric Utility Companies globally in ESG benchmarking”. Over the last three years, the company achieved diversion rates of 99.87%, 99.88%, and 99.99% respectively, making it India’s first transmission company to maintain over 99% diversion for three consecutive years. This year the company was able to increase it to a perfect 100%.

AESL’s operational sites are spread across 54 locations in 16 states. Many of these locations are in remote and inhospitable areas, thereby making the “Zero waste to landfill” status a challenging one. The company added that “this achievement is a testament to the company’s strong ESG commitment, which marries operational excellence with sustainability.”