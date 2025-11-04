Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, has announced its financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025, reporting a consolidated EBITDA of Rs 7,688 crore and Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 2,281 crore, excluding an exceptional gain of Rs 3,583 crore. The company’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 44,281 crore, reflecting a 10% year-on-year decline.

In a major development, the AEL Board approved a Rs 25,000 crore partly paid-up Rights Issue to strengthen the balance sheet and fund the next phase of incubation-led growth across infrastructure and energy platforms.

Highlighting the company’s robust performance, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, “The inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a defining moment in India’s infrastructure story and reinforces AEL’s role as a national growth catalyst. Our strong performance across airports, data centers and roads underscores the momentum of our core infrastructure portfolio.”

The company’s Airports business (AAHL) registered a strong 51% year-on-year jump in EBITDA to Rs 2,157 crore, with passenger traffic touching 46 million in H1 FY26. The Navi Mumbai International Airport, inaugurated on October 8, 2025, is set to commence operations in Q3 FY26.

The Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) ecosystem, focused on green hydrogen and renewable energy, recorded module sales of 2.4 GW during the half year, while construction of additional 6 GW cell and module lines is progressing as scheduled. The ANIL Wind Division also received the “Gold Award” at the Apex India Safety Awards 2025.

In the roads and highways segment, AEL completed its 7th operational project with the commissioning of the Nanasa–Pidgaon stretch in Madhya Pradesh and secured three new projects, including a ropeway between Sonprayag and Kedarnath.

The company also announced a major technology partnership through Adani Connex’s collaboration with Google to develop India’s largest AI data center campus in Visakhapatnam, alongside rapid progress in its Hyderabad and Pune facilities.

AEL’s diversified infrastructure portfolio continues to drive its earnings, with core infra businesses contributing 71% of total EBITDA.

On the sustainability front, AEL received the “Great Indian ESG Organization of the Year 2025” award, while its group entities were recognized for leadership in circular economy and climate action initiatives.

Adani Enterprises reiterated its commitment to building scalable, sustainable businesses across green energy, airports, data centers, roads, and primary industries like copper and petrochemicals, furthering India’s vision of economic self-reliance.