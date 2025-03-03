Adani Green Energy Ltd successfully refinances $1.06 billion taken in 2021 to construct solar-hybrid cluster in Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has successfully refinanced its maiden construction facility with an outstanding of USD 1.06 billion taken in 2021 to develop India’s largest solar-wind hybrid renewable cluster in Rajasthan. As per a statement released by Adani Group, the long-term financing raised to refinance its construction facility has a door-to-door tenor of 19 years with a fully amortized debt structure emulating the underlying asset life.

The facility has been rated AA+ stability by three domestic rating agencies based on strong operational performance track record.

On March 3, AGEL stated that the refinancing is breakthrough serves as the completion of its capital management program for the underlying asset portfolio. This strategic program has proven to be the main catalyst for AGEL’s sustained growth and is vital to achieving long term growth objectives.

It is notable here that AGEL is India’s largest and one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world.