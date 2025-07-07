Adani Group gifts new gear, torches, and other equipment for the Nolia fishermen community working as lifeguards at the Puri beach

The Adani Group has been associated with the grand Rath Yatra festival this year in Puri, Odisha in multiple ways, not just to provide Seva to devotees, but also assisting critical services and providing necessary support to the selfless and brave lifeguard community on the Puri Beach.

The Nolia fishermen community have been working as traditional lifeguard at Puri Beach, protecting the entire stretch of the city’s coastline that sees lakhs of visitors every month. The Adani Group, under the leadership of Chairperson Gautam Adani, had provided the lifeguard community with modern gear, including life jackets, ropes, torches and many other critical rescue tools. The outreach program was a part of the Adani Group’s larger Rath Yatra seva initiatives.

Guided by the principle of Seva hi Sadhana hai, we have joined hands with the Puri Beach Lifeguard Mahasangha to enhance beach safety during Rath Yatra. With support and training, lifeguards are empowered to protect pilgrims so that their moments of devotion remain untouched by… pic.twitter.com/GBqpKVCZSh — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) June 27, 2025

Over 450 members of the Nolia fishermen community work as a part of the Puri Beach Lifeguard Federation, working from early morning to late into the night to ensure no lives are lost at sea. Adani Group has recognised and honoured the efforts of the Nolia fishermen in protecting countless lives.

During the Rath Yatra, the Adani Group served over 4 million meals, provided gears for volunteers and officials along with the lifeguards, and worked along with he Puri District Administration and other organisations like ISKCON, along with local volunteer groups.

As per reports, the lifeguards at Puri beach have saved 156 people from drowning in the last 10 days alone.