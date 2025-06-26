After the Maha Kumbh Mela, Adani Group now offers seva to pilgrims during the Puri Rath Yatra

In yet another effort to support the pilgrims in India during their pilgrimages, Adani Group is now offering seva during the Puri Rath yatra. Earlier the group had extended similar seva during the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj this year.

The Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, is held annually at the Lord Jagannath Temple. The nine-day chariot procession draws millions of pilgrims from across the country and beyond.

Adani Group’s support includes nearly 4 million meals and drinks, designated food counters, nutritious meals to pilgrims and officials, beverage counters across the city offering cool drinks, support for lifeguards from the Puri Beach Lifeguard Mahasangha, volunteers for beach clean-up, T-shirts for official volunteers, fluorescent safety vests for municipal workers, and also a variety of jackets, raincoats, caps and umbrellas for officials and devotees. Notably, all these services will be provided free of cost.

The seva effort is a collaboration between the Adani Group, the Puri district administration, ISKCON and local volunteer organisations.

Earlier this year, during the Maha Kumbh, the Adani Group had supported food distribution and pilgrim welfare services on a massive scale in collaboration with ISKCON and Gita Press.