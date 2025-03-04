Adani Group launches film on ‘Hum Kar Ke Dikhate Hain’ series, highlights the impact of Adani Ports

Adding a new story to their ‘Hum Kar Ke Dikhate Hain’ series, the Adani Group has launched their latest film, titled ‘Journey of Dreams’ which highlights the transformative power of Adani Ports.

The story is about the beautifully handcrafted Namda toys, a traditional wool-felting craft from the Kutch region of Gujarat, find their way around the world to international markets. The film opens with a little girl and her father watching a ship sail. The girl asks, “Jahaaz main badi badi cheejein jati hain na papa?” (ships carry big things, right papa) The father answers the girl, “not just big things, they carry big dreams too.”

In actions sit the promises we make. Promises to open new horizons, promises of journeys that carry hope beyond our vast oceans, and promises of dreams stitched together with love. The waves of change are here.

Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!#AdaniHKKDH #SapnoKoKinaareTak pic.twitter.com/3Uv9gxbiTA — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 4, 2025

The story unfolds how the maritime trade, realised by Adani Ports, empowers not just that little girl’s father, but countless business owners, small and big, to achieve their dreams through robust and efficient logistics solutions.

The film is created by Ogilvy India.