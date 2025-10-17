Adani Power Limited’s thermal power plant in Jharkhand’s Godda has received the central government’s approval to lay an overhead transmission line to connect its power plant to the Indian grid system, a report by the Indian Express stated. The Godda Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant will reportedly connect with the Indian grid through a Line In Line Out (LILO) arrangement of the Kahalgaon A -Maithon B 400 KV power line, the Indian Express report added.

The Godda plant by Adani has so far been selling electricity only to Bangladesh. The proposed transmission line will pass through 56 villages of 2 Tehsils, Godda and Poryahat. The Central government has granted APL the authority to lay the line under section 164 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

APL’s Godda plant was declared a Special Economic Zone in 2019. As per reports, the plant was allowed to send power across state borders through the ISTS, a high voltage power network that is used to transmit power across state borders, from surplus regions to deficient areas, ensuring grid stability.

The ISTS network is maintained by the Central Transmission Utility of India (CTUIL). The IE report further stated that after the recent approval, APL can directly power to state discoms too.