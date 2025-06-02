Adnan Sami shares how he watched mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp after Pakistan denied Visa

Singer-composer Adnan Sami has shared his painful story about how Pakistan mistreated him after he gave up Pakistani citizenship to become an Indian citizen. Adnan Sami had given up his Pakistani citizenship in 2016.

In an interview with India TV, Adnan shared that the Pakistani government denied him a visa to attend his mother’s funeral in 2024. He shared that he had to see his mother’s funeral on WhatsApp after the heartless gesture by Pakistan authorities.

Praising Indian government for their support at the time, the Padma Shri Awardee mentioned, “I asked the Indian government if they had any objections to me going, and they said, ‘Of course not, your mother has passed away—you must go.’ There was no problem on their end.”

However, Pakistan denied his visa request and didn’t allow him to visit his mother’s funeral.