Afghan Cricket Board boycotts 3-nation T20 series in Pakistan after death of 3 local cricketers in Paktika due to Pakistani attacks

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided that they will boycott the November 2025 Tri-Nation T20I series in Pakistan. The ACB’s decision has come after three local cricket players in the Paktika province on October 17.

Statement of Condolence



The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.



In… pic.twitter.com/YkenImtuVR — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 17, 2025

On a X post, the Afghanistan Cricket Board declared, “The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime. In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier traveled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering.”

Calling the incident a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family, the ACB’s post further read, “In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November.”

The deaths are a result of the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, where Pakistan has been bombing the border areas of Afghanistan. On the attack that occurred late on Friday, 40 people have died in total, as per reports. The three young cricketers were among them.