Afghanistan: 45-year-old man marries a 6-year-old girl, Taliban says let her turn 9 before taking her home

In southern Afghanistan, a 45-year-old married a 6-year-old girl after the girl’s father reportedly sold the girl to him. However, the ruling authority of Afghanistan, Taliban, has said that the man can’t take the girl home till she turns 9.

The marriage reportedly occurred in Marjah district of Afghanistan, with the man, who has two other wives, paying the child’s family for her hand in marriage.

Horrified by the marriage, Taliban intervened and prevented the man from taking the child to his home before she turns 9.

The girl’s father and the groom were arrested in Marjah district.

Though child marriages are not uncommon in Afghanistan, this incident has sparked significant outrage with people befuddled at the marriage of a 6 years old with a 45 years old.