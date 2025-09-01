Afghanistan: Death toll due to earthquake crosses 600, more fatalities feared

On 31st August, an earthquake of a magnitude of 6.0 rocked southeastern Afghanistan. Kunar province’s Nur Gal, Sawki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara districts are the worst affected due to the quake.

The death toll in the tragedy has now crossed 600 with 622 confirmed deaths. Over 1500 have been injured as rescuers continue to search through the rubble to find survivors.

The United States Geological Survey informed that the earthquake’s epicentre was 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) deep and 36 kilometres (22 miles) north of Basawul, Afghanistan. The earthquake took place at 11:47 p.m. local time on Sunday, August 31.

The number of dead is expected to rise as rescuers comb through the debris.