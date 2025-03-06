After allowing a near attack on Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in London by Khalistanis, UK says it is ‘completely unacceptable’

On 6th March, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was heckled and attacked by Khalistani radicals in London as he drove out from a meeting at the Chatham House. A man was seen tearing the Indian national flag in front of London police officers as he rushed towards Jaishankar’s car yelling “Khalistan Zindabad,” in a video that has gone viral on social media. However, the officers shockingly remained unresponsive to the vandalism. After a brief detention, the Khalistani man was reportedly released.

However, after allowing the Khalistani terrorist to disrespect the Indian flag and come so close to physically attacking Indian External Affairs Minister, the United Kingdom authorities said that the behaviour they allowed is “unacceptable”.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said that such attempts to “intimidate, threaten, or disrupt” public events are “completely unacceptable”. However, he didn’t comment on police officers passively standing by and giving the Khalistani radical a free run.

Earlier, India had strongly condemned the security breach outside the Chatham House in London and said that it expects the UK government to “live up to their diplomatic obligations”.