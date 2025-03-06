Wednesday, May 14, 2025
UK almost allows attack on EAM Jaishankar: Watch how Khalistani mercenary attempts to heckle during Chatham House visit

The EAM engaged in an insightful conversation with Chatham House Director and CEO Bronwen Maddox during the program. The session was named "India's rise and role in the world" and the topic of discussion included regional dynamics, India's changing foreign policy and global and economic issues. S Jaishankar is an official tour to the UK and Ireland from 4th to 9th March.

OpIndia Staff
Image via The Times of India

On 6th March, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was heckled and attacked by Khalistani radicals in London as he drove out from a meeting at the Chatham House think tank. A man is seen tearing the Indian national flag in front of London police officers as he rushes towards Jaishankar’s car yelling “Khalistan Zindabad,” in a video that has gone viral on social media. However, the officers shockingly remained unresponsive to the vandalism. After a brief detention, the Khalistani man was reportedly released.

Long before Jaishankar reached the Chatham House, pro-Khalistani separatists were holding demonstrations outside the building. As he entered, they screamed Khalistani slogans and later attempted an assault on him.

Jaishankar previously talked about trafficking and extremism-related issues with Yvette Cooper, the UK’s Secretary of State for Home. According to reports, the discussions included concerns over the actions of Khalistan separatists in the UK, a topic India has frequently brought up with British officials. Two new Indian consulates are scheduled to open there and the UK declared that it would strengthen the £41 billion economic partnership and offer more assistance to the Indian community in the nation.

Jaishankar will visit Ireland after the UK. He will interact with other officials and meet with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris. He will also engage with the Indian diaspora in Ireland, thereby enhancing India’s outreach to the international community. The security scare encountered by Jaishankar, however, brings to light the continued security issues that Indian officials confront overseas, particularly in nations where pro-Khalistan demonstrations have grown over past few years. The threat posed by Khalistan radicals in the US, UK and Canada to Indian diplomats and the diaspora has escalated in recent years.

