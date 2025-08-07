After firing Labor Statistics Commissioner and targeting Federal Reserve Chairman, Donald Trump goes after private sector, demands Intel CEO’s resignation

After firing Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer and continuing to demand the resignation of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, US President Donald Trump has now started to target top officials in the private sector. On Thursday, Trump demanded the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately.” He further added, “There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!”

While he didn’t mention what is the conflict, he appeared to be referring to Lip-Bu Tan’s past business dealings in China. This comes after Sen. Tom Cotton wrote to Intel Chairman Frank Yeary, expressing “concerns about the security and integrity of Intel’s operations and its potential impact on U.S. national security.”

Cotton posted letter on X, and wrote, “The new CEO of @intel reportedly has deep ties to the Chinese Communists. U.S. companies who receive government grants should be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars and adhere to strict security regulations. The board of @Intel owes Congress an explanation.”

The Republican from Arkansas claims in the letter that Lip-Bu Tan “reportedly controls dozens of Chinese companies and has a stake in hundreds of Chinese advanced-manufacturing and chip firms. At least eight of these companies reportedly have ties to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.”

Lip-Bu Tan was named the CEO of Intel in March this year. He served as CEO of Cadence Design Systems from 2009 to 2021. Last month, Cadence pleaded guilty of selling its chip design products to a Chinese military university, and agreed to pay $140 million to resolve charges against it brought by the US government.