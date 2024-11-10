After slashing employee benefits and laying off 15,000 workers, Intel to bring back ‘Free Tea’ to boost morale

The multinational technology company Intel is planning to bring back free tea and coffee in its offices to boost employee morale. Intel’s decision to do that comes after laying off 15,000 employees recently, and slashing several employee benefits in order to cut costs.

Notably, after Intel’s valuation declined, the company implemented cost-cutting strategies including firing 15,000 employees. The decision was announced in August this year. The company also severely cut down the benefits extended to its employees. However, now they have decided to bring back free tea and coffee in its offices to boost the morale in the company.

In an internal message, the company said that such perks added to employee comfort and were needed to boost their morale. The message read, “Although Intel still faces cost challenges, we understand that small comforts play a significant role in our daily routines. We know this is a small step, but we hope it is a meaningful one in supporting our workplace culture.”