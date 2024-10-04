‘Age reversal by Israeli time machine’: UP duo wanted by police after they scam poeple of Rs 35 crores by promising youthful looks

A scammer couple has fled after cheating several elderly persons of Rs 35 crores by promising them ‘age reversal’ through an ‘Israel-made time machine’. Police in Kanpur are looking for Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife Rashmi Dubey after several elderly persons in the city were cheated of approximately Rs 35 crores through their therapy center named ‘Revival World’.

As per reports, The Dubey couple had promised that their therapy center ‘Revival World’ operates a special Israeli technology that works as a ‘time machine’ and it can make people in their 60s look like they are 20-somethings.

They said that it is a special kind of Oxygen therapy that can reverse age. They had offered packages staring from Rs 6000 to Rs 90000. Renu Singh, one of the victims of the scam, has reportedly lost over Rs 10 lakhs. She reported that there are several other people who have been duped of lakhs of rupees.

They had even made their customers bring more customers through a chain marketing scheme, offering ‘free sessions’ for more people added to the program.

Police are now looking for the Dubey couple after filing a case under section 318(4), (cheating) under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.