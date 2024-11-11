On Monday, the Maharashtra Congress party suspended 28 members for allegedly engaging in ‘anti-party activities’ ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for 20th November. The party claimed that the ‘rebel’ candidates from the 22 assemblies in the state were in the fray against the official Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates.

According to the initial reports, the decision was taken by AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, who stated that all the ‘rebels’ contesting against the official MVA candidates would face a six-year suspension. Earlier, only 16 candidates had been suspended; however, later, seven more members were suspended.

Congress State President Nana Patole suspends 16 rebel candidates of the Congress party for a period of 6 years. pic.twitter.com/ljacqlOVFA — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2024

The leaders who have faced the action by the Congress committee are Anandrao Gedam, Shilu Chimurkar, Sonal Kove, Bharat Yereme, Abhilasha Gavature, Premsagar Ganvir, Ajay Lanjewar, Vilas Patil, Aasma Javad Chikhlekar, Hanskumar Pandey, Kamal Vyavhare, Mohanrav Dandekar, Mangal Vilas Bhujval, Manoj Shinde, Suresh Patilkhede, Vijay Khadse, Shabir Khan, Avinash Lad, Yagvalya Jichkar, Raju Jhode, Rajendra Mukah, Shamkant Saner, Rajendra Thakur, Aba Bagul, Manish Anand, Suresh Kumar Jethliya, Kalyan Borade and Chandrapaul Chauksey.

The MVA alliance led by the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) is seeking to assume the state power with the support extended from the minority community. It poses a challenge to the Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP, Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray), and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

The 288 legislative assembly seats will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20th while the counting of votes will take place on November 23rd.