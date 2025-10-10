In Ahmedabad, Danilimda police adopted a filmy strategy to catch a habitual criminal named Taufiq. The accused had been evading the police for a long time, and there are 14 crimes have been registered against him. The police had made a unique plan to catch him, using a police officer posing as a Muslim woman to trap him.

According to the information, the notorious accused Taufiq has escaped for a long time, many crimes have been registered against him, but he has been away from the police till now. To catch him, a female police officer of Danilimda police station created a fake ID on Instagram and had been talking to him for the last month. After a loving conversation with the accused, she lured him and invited him to meet her at the riverfront.

At the agreed time and place, the female officer was waiting for her, wearing a burqa. Taufiq, tempted by the woman’s presence, had gone to meet her. At this time, other policemen were also present there wearing plain clothes. When Taufiq came near the female officer to sit beside her, the female policeman gestured to the other officers present there.

Seeing the gesture of the female employee, the other officers immediately rushed and caught Taufiq.