AI-generated Trump video used to dupe people in Karnataka, 200 people lose over 2 Crore

The threat of people falling for AI Generated videos and photos is all too real, and some people in Karnataka have found that out after falling victim to such a scam.

Over 200 people were duped of more than Rs 2 crore by scamsters who used the name of US President Donald Trump to dupe victims. The scamsters lured the victims in through an app named after Trump, and invited them to invest in Trump Hotel rentals, promising them higher returns.

To gain confidence of their victims, they used an AI generated video of Donald Trump to assure the investors that their money is safe.

As per the Deccan Herald report, the victims were from various parts of Karnataka.

“Victims who fell into the fraudsters’ trap were promised rich rewards for their investment, besides opportunities to work from home. In Haveri alone, more than 15 such people have been swindled,” Haveri Cybercrime Economics and Narcotics (CEN) inspector Shivashankar R Ganachari was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.