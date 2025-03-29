Air Force civil engineer shot dead at his home in Prayagraj Cantonment area

On Saturday, March 29, an Air Force Civil Engineer SN Mishra was shot dead on the lawn of his home in the Cantonment area of Prayagraj. The murder reportedly took place at 3 AM on Saturday.

The assailant apparently called out Mishra from outside, and when he opened the window to check, the attacker fired at him and fled the scene. The assailant has not been captured as of now.

The authorities are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to try and get a lead to the murderer. They are also exploring whether the engineer had any enmity with anyone who may have committed the dastardly act.

The engineer’s wife and son shared with the police how the attacker lured him to the window before opening fire, killing Mishra.