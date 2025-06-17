Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London cancelled due to technical snag, 6th such incident in last 2 days

Air India flight AI159, scheduled from Ahmedabad to London has been cancelled due to a technical problem. This is the 6th such incident of technical snags affecting planes either bound to India or leaving from India.

ARE THESE FAULTS BEING DISCOVERED DUE TO GREATER VIGILANCE WHICH WAS ABSENT EARLIER? — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) June 17, 2025

AI159 was supposed to be the first flight from Ahmedabad to London since the June 12 tragedy. Notably, on June 12, AI171 traveling from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff. 241 out of 242 people on board lost their lives while 29 people on the ground also died in the tragedy.