Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Air India suspends three flights, cuts frequency of several others due to temporary reduction of services operated by Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft

Air India on 19 June announced the cancellation of three flight and reduction of frequency of several other flights, as it has reduced services operated by Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 aircraft. These reductions will be effective from 21 June 2025, and last until at least 15 July 2025.

The airline said that the reductions arise from the decision to voluntary undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East. The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimizing last-minute inconvenience to passengers, Air India added.

The three suspended routes are Delhi-Nairobi, Amritsar-London and Goa-London. The routes that will see reduced frequency are Delhi-Toronto, Delhi-Vancouver, Delhi-San Francisco, Delhi-Chicago, Delhi-Washington (Dulles), Delhi-London (Heathrow), Bengaluru-London (Heathrow), Amritsar-Birmingham , Delhi Birmingham, Delhi-Paris, Delhi-Milan, Delhi-Copenhagen, Delhi-Vienna, Delhi-Amsterdam, Delhi-Melbourne , Delhi-Sydney, Delhi-Tokyo (Haneda) and Delhi-Seoul (Incheon).

Yesterday the airline had said that there have been certain disruptions in their international operations due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, night curfew in the airspaces of many countries in Europe and East Asia, the ongoing enhanced safety inspections, and also the necessary cautious approach being taken by the engineering staff and Air India pilots.

Therefore, the airline has decided to reduce its international services on widebody aircraft by 15% for the next few weeks.

