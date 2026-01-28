Did you know: VSR Aviation, which operated Ajit Pawar’s ill-fated aircraft, was involved in a prior runway accident in 2023

The fatal aircrash in Pune district on Wednesday morning, which led to the death of 6 persons, including Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar, had naturally raised questions over the chartered plane service company involved and its record.

As it turns out, a similar aircraft operated by the aviation service company involved in the Baramati crash was involved in a serious runway accident less than three years ago.

Ajit Pawar, along with four others, including a pilot and a crew member, died after the Learjet 45 they were travelling in lost control during a landing attempt near Baramati.

The aircraft, owned and operated by VSR Ventures, had taken off from Mumbai around 8 am and went down roughly 45 minutes later. The impact triggered a massive fire, leaving the jet charred and twisted beyond recognition. Visuals from the crash site show mangled debris scattered across the ground.

According to a report on NDTV, Captain VK Singh of VSR Aviation said preliminary indications point to poor visibility due to adverse weather conditions. “At this stage, low visibility appears to be a major factor. More details will emerge after investigations,” he said.

Pawar was scheduled to address four key public meetings later in the day as part of campaigning ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

A troubling past: The 2023 Mumbai crash

This was not the operator’s first serious accident. On September 14, 2023, a Learjet 45XR owned by VSR Ventures skidded off the runway while attempting to land at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport amid heavy rain and poor visibility.

According to a Ministry of Civil Aviation report, the aircraft had taken off normally from Visakhapatnam and encountered no issues en route. Trouble began during landing at Mumbai, where intense rainfall reduced visibility. Despite being cleared to land on Runway 27, the jet drifted right of the runway toward Apron C.

Moments after the autopilot was disengaged, the cockpit recorded a cascade of alerts, including a stick shaker, stall warnings, and multiple Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) alarms. The aircraft ultimately crashed and landed near the intersection of taxiways W and N, splitting the fuselage into two and catching fire.

While all occupants survived that incident, several suffered injuries. The co-pilot was seriously hurt and required extended hospitalisation.

About the aircraft and operator

VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, operating as VSR Aviation, is a New Delhi-based non-scheduled air transport company offering private jet charters, medical evacuation services, and aviation consultancy. The Learjet 45XR involved in the latest crash belongs to the “super-light” business jet category and was introduced in the 1990s to compete with aircraft like the Cessna Citation Excel.

Globally, the Learjet 45 series has also seen fatal accidents, including a February 2021 crash involving a Mexican Air Force Learjet shortly after take-off, which killed all six occupants.

As investigators piece together the circumstances surrounding Wednesday’s tragedy, the aircraft’s accident history is likely to come under intense scrutiny.