Al-Qaeda terrorists from Bangladesh infiltrate into Indian territory, obtain fake documents, become imams to spread jihad through madrasas and mosques

Bangladeshi infiltrators have established a firm presence in India. They have acquired Indian citizenship using fraudulent documents and are taking part in every election across the nation. Furthermore, they are involved in terrorist activities and are promoting jihad through madrasas, mosques and imams.

A shocking report by Amar Ujala illustrated how these infiltrators who entered India via West Bengal are disseminating their radical ideology in states such as Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Documents have also been uncovered that emphasize the significance of the Special Voter Revision (SIR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Terrorist plots hatched in India

Rahmatullah Sheikh, a resident of Narayanganj in Bangladesh who entered India under the name Burhan Sheikh has now become the leader of the terrorist group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen. He previously incited communal unrest from the Mukimnagar Madrasa located in West bengal’s Murshidabad. He was apprehended during the 2014 Burdwan blast and is currently incarcerated under the UAPA.

Likewise, Abdus Sobur Khan Hasan was involved in the production of explosives using false identities and provided training for the same. He was active in Bardhaman, West Bengal. Presently, he is imprisoned in a Bangladeshi jail in connection with an NIA case.

Senior Al Qaeda leader Ikramul Hoque, also known as Noor Hossain, entered India from Bangladesh using a tourist visa. Under the guise of pursuing studies in Deoband, he initiated operations for Al Qaeda’s off-shoot AQIS. He fabricated documents for both himself and his spouse. Subsequently, he devised terrorist plots in Assam, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He was nabbed by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Agency (CTTC) after escaping to Bangladesh in April 2022.

Similarly, Mohammad, a citizen of Bangladesh earlier engaged in recruitment for AQIS in West Bengal operated under the alias Abdul Rahman. He maintained ties with Islamist preachers in Cooch Behar. His last known location was in Howrah. An FIR has been filed against him at the Shasan police station.

Another person named Bosirul Islam alias Minajul, has been scheming to establish a foundation for terrorism in West Bengal. He has connections with Al Qaeda and plays a role in recruitment efforts. His wife, originally from Assam, is currently incarcerated in Dum Dum jail.

Spreading jihad in the name of mosques, madrasas and imams

A man named Hamidullah, also known as Raju Ghazi, operates under pseudonyms to promote jihad while pretending to be an imam. He works covertly as a cleric at a mosque located in South Dinajpur, West Bengal. Additionally, he has ties in Nepal and Deoband. Multiple cases have been registered against him and he is currently evading capture.

Moyaz, referred to as Chhaipuddin Miyan also orchestrated sinister plots by masquerading as an imam at the Wakita Mosque in a village within Cooch Behar. He has affiliations with Al Qaeda. He escaped to Bangladesh following the apprehension of AQIS members. An FIR has also been lodged against him at the Sasan police station.

The imam of Jama Masjid in Dhaka, Ansar-al-Islam also infiltrated to West Bengal. He was involved in the creation of bogus paperwork and initiated jihad activities in West Bengal and Assam. Subsequently, he was caught by the Assam Task Force and thrown behind bars.