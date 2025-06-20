Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair deletes Hinduphobic tweet showing Hindu’s shikha being cut, cries ‘Out of Context’ after outrage

Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair came under fire on recently after an old post by him went viral on X. Now he has claimed that tweet was taken out of context, and deleted the post.

In a tweet published in May 2018, Zubair shared a caricature of BJP leader Amit Shah dressed as a Chanakya, with his Shikha or choti snapped by a hand with ‘DKS’ written on it, using a scissor. The post insulting the Brahmin community went viral this week, exposing the staggering double standards of the Alt News cofounder, who doesn’t misses a beat to inflame communal passions when it comes to Islamic beliefs — from Prophet Muhammad to Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb.

A large number of social media users demanded action against Zubair. Advocate Ashutosh Dubey said that it is a clear attempt to mock and insult the Brahmin community, and tagged the official X handles of UP police seeking action against him.

As a result of the massive outrage, Md Zubair deleted his 2018 tweet, and offered an explanation. In a post on X, he claimed that only shared a political cartoon by an independent cartoon, and it was a commentary on political scenario of Karnataka elections of that time. He claimed that now it is being taken out of context.

He also alleged that the social media outrage contributing to misinformation and communal harmony, ignoring the fact that the outrage was over insulting the sentiments of Brahmins, as cutting the Shikha amounts to great disrespect for them.

Zubair also disabled replies to his X post, ensuring that people can’t counter him in replies.