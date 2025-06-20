Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair under fire for Hinduphobia, yet again: Old tweet mocking Brahmins goes viral, sparks outrage

In a tweet published in 2018, Zubair shared a caricature of BJP leader Amit Shah dressed as a Chanakya, with his Shikha or choti snapped by a hand with 'DKS' written on it.

OpIndia Staff

Outrage swept social media platforms after an old post by Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair insulting Brahmins went viral on X, formerly known as X. Since then demands seeking action against Zubair, infamous for painting a target behind Nupur Sharma and unleashing Sar Tan Se Juda gang against her, have been made online.

However, the post insulting the Brahmin community went viral this week, exposing the staggering double standards of the Alt News cofounder, who doesn’t misses a beat to inflame communal passions when it comes to Islamic beliefs — from Prophet Muhammad to Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb.

But when it comes to Hindu beliefs and sensitivities, everything is considered fairgame, and any questions raised on Zubair are met with “Islamophobia” from the left ecosystem — as if being a Muslim is a license to post derogatory tweets on Hindu beliefs.

“This post by @zoo_bear is a clear attempt to mock and insult the Brahmin community by ridiculing the revered figure of Acharya Chanakya, a symbol of wisdom and strategy in Indian history,” Advocate Ashutosh Dubey tweeted along with the screenshot of Zubair’s post, adding that such content not only hurts religious sentiments but also spreads communal provocation.

Others too demanded action against the polarising figure who has also been booked in connection with the Islamist attack against Dasna Devi Temple. In October last year, an FIR was filed against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair following the attack on  Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad, alleging that Zubair and two other Muslim leaders, including Arshad Madani and Asaduddin Owaisi, tried to incite Muslims around the country and got local Muslims to get outsiders to destroy the ShivShakti Dham in Dasna.

Notably, this is not the first time Zubair has been under fire for his Hinduphobia. Back in 2022, a controversy erupted after Zubair’s old post mocking Hindu Gods and Goddesses had gone viral. In one of the tweets, Zubair was seen mocking Shivling and comparing it with the top view of the Vatican City. He said the post comparing Shivling with the Vatican City inspired him to come up with a parody Facebook page, ‘Unofficial: Subramanian Swamy’ in 2014.

Apparently, one of the posts on the Facebook page ‘Unofficial Mohammed Zubair‘ mocked Arun Govil to take a swipe at Lord Ram, suggesting that ISRO must consult the actor because he would know more about the rocketry.

Another post by ‘Unofficial Mohammed Zubair’ shows an aeroplane under water with the caption: “Breaking: Underwater Pushpak Vimana used by Raavan 5000 years found in the Indian Ocean.”

Besides ridiculing Hindu Gods, Zubair has also poked fun at Hindu beliefs and even mocked Sanskrit, the ancient language that forms the basis of Hindu texts.

Consequently, Zubair had deactivated his troll account ‘Unofficial: Subramanian Swamy’ after multiple FIRs were lodged against him for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

