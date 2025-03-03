Amroha, UP: 36-year-old woman dies of suicide after waiting 3 days for her dead cat to come alive

A 36-year-old woman in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh has committed suicide after she realised that her dead cat isn’t coming back to life. As per reports, the woman’s pet cat had died 3 days prior, and the woman believed that the cat would come back alive.

The woman kept believing that the cat would come back to life.

The woman, identified as one Pooja Devi, had got married in Delhi 10 years ago but got divorced 2 years later. She has been living with her mother and brothers in Amroha for the past several years. Three years agp, she found a stray cat on the road and started taking care of her. On Thursday, the pet cat died. But the women refused to bury her and kept believing that the pet would come back to life. After living with the corpse for three days, she finally committed suicide on Sunday night.

The police have stated that the woman was suffering from mental health problems and was under treatment. One of her brothers also suffers from mental illness.