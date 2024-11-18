Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, detained in California

On Monday, November 18, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of infamous Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was detained by authorities in California, USA. Bishnoi’s detention follows the recent arrest of Indian gangster Arsh Dalla in Canada.

According to news reports, an officer in the know of things said, “We have learnt from our sources that Anmol Bishnoi, who was running the gang’s activities along with Goldy Brar and was operating from the US, has been detained in California about four to five days back. We are trying to get more details through official channels.”

Anmol Bishnoi’s name had cropped up in the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. After Mumbai Police were informed about his presence in the US, they had sent a request to US authorities for his extradition.