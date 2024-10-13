On Saturday, 12th October, former Maharashtra minister and leader of Ajit Pawar’s NCP, Baba Siddique, was shot dead by three assailants possibly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mumbai. He was shot in the chest and stomach. The 66-year-old politician was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place around 9:30 PM outside Siddique’s son and Maharashtra MLA Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East. At the time of the incident, Siddique was bursting firecrackers to celebrate Dussehra. Reportedly, three assailants emerged from a vehicle with covered faces. They opened fire at Siddique using a 9.9mm pistol and fired three rounds. One of the bullets struck Siddique in the chest, and he collapsed. One of the bullets hit the windscreen of his vehicle. Three bullet casings from the scene were recovered by the police.

According to media reports, Mumbai police have arrested two of the three assailants, identified as Karnail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap. During questioning, they claimed to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Reportedly, they informed the police that they had been monitoring Siddique’s movements for the last month. One of them hails from Uttar Pradesh, and the other from Haryana. The third suspect in the case is on the run.

Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya said, “Around 9:30 pm this incident happened in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after this incident. Police have arrested two accused. Crime Branch Mumbai is investigating the entire matter.”

Dr Niraj Uttamani from Lilavati Hospital said, “He was brought to NHRC emergency medical services at 9:30 PM on October 12, in an unresponsive condition with no pulse, no cardiac activity, no blood pressure, with a history of gunshot wounds. He had lost a lot of blood and recitation was initiated immediately. He was shifted to ISU where further attempts for revival were made…Despite all recitative efforts we were unable to revive him and was declared dead at 11:27 PM on October 12…” His body was shifted to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

Speaking on the matter, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, assured strict action against those responsible for the murder. He said, “Two accused have been arrested, and one suspect is still at large. No one can take law and order into their own hands.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar cancelled his programmes scheduled for Sunday. He was not in Mumbai at the time of the incident. In a statement on X in Marathi, Pawar said, “The incident of firing on NCP leader, former Minister of State, my colleague Baba Siddiqui who has been in the Legislature for a long time is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful. I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague, friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddiqui. The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers. The mastermind behind the attack will also be traced. With the demise of Baba Siddiqui, we have lost a good leader who fought for the minority brothers and strived for pan-religious harmony. His death is a big loss for NCP. I share in the grief of Zeeshan Siddiqui, Siddiqui family and their workers.”

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Lilavati Hospital after learning about the incident.

Speaking on the matter, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “The murder of Baba Siddiqui is tragic. The Maharashtra government of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar’s NDA government have caught two accused within 24 hours. The search for one accused is underway and he will also be caught soon. Politics should not be done on this. Baba Siddiqui was a big leader. In Maharashtra, no one can escape the law. Within minutes of the crime, police came into the action. They formed a special team. CM Eknath Shinde is monitoring the entire investigation…”

Who was Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique was born on 13th September 1958 in Patna. He grew up in Mumbai. In 1977, he joined Congress and quickly rose through the ranks. In 1980, he became General Secretary of Bandra Taluka of the Bandra Youth Congress. In 1988, he became the president of Mumbai Youth Congress. In 1992, he was elected as a Municipal Councillor.

In 1999, he won his first election as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Bandra West constituency. He continued to hold the seat till 2014. Later, he left Congress in February 2024 and joined the NCP.