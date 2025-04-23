Another man killed due to wife’s affair: Woman in Mainpuri gets husband beaten and then poisons him to death, kids reveal the crime

In yet another incident of a wife conspiring to kill her husband over a love affair, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri killed her husband by poisoning his breakfast. The kids of the deceased man revealed this to the police. The police said that there had been a rift between the husband and wife for a long time.

The accused woman, identified as Sangeeta, was having an affair with another man, due to which she hatched a conspiracy to kill her husband Kamlesh Gupta, who ran a tiffin service in Saifai. The couple’s children said that a day before the murder, their mother had called about 20 people and had her husband beaten up. The next day, she mixed poison in the breakfast and fed it to her husband.

Soon after, when the victim’s health deteriorated, his two children informed their neighbours. Subsequently, the victim was rushed to the nearby hospital. He was, however, declared dead.

According to SP Rahul Mithas, the police received information that a wife had poisoned her husband. Police reached the spot and took him to a hospital in Saifai for treatment, however, the victim died during treatment. The postmortem of the body was to be conducted. Meanwhile, the accused wife has been taken into custody. Reports say that one Sujeet’s name is emerging in this conspiracy and the police is questioning accused Sangeeta about him.