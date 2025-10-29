Asaram Bapu, who is on a life sentence for having committed a case of sexual assault, has been granted some important relief by the Rajasthan High Court. On Wednesday, 29th October, the court ordered him to be granted six-month interim bail. The most substantial reason behind this order is his progressively deteriorating health and the need for him to receive better medical care on an urgent basis.

According to the details, the High Court has been very clear regarding the terms of this bail. Asaram can only utilise these six months for the treatment of his health problems. Notably, he is strictly barred from participating in any form of public activity during this time period.

Asaram has been locked up in the Jodhpur Central Jail, but since his health is extremely poor, he is now admitted for treatment in a private hospital. The decision to grant him bail was made by Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma after hearing the case.

Just as a reminder, Asaram was arrested long ago in August 2013. He had been accused of raping a minor girl at his ashram. Following a long court battle, he was finally convicted and given life imprisonment. This is not the first time that he has been granted temporary release on the grounds of his health.

Earlier in January 2025, the Supreme Court had also granted him interim bail on medical grounds, instructing him firmly not to tamper with any witnesses or evidence and not to interact with his followers.