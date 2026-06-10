Comedy show or a congregation of predators? The viral ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ clip reveals how consent remains an alien concept to many and sexual harassment an entitlement

“Rs 370 ki biryani” spoken during an audience interaction at a stand-up comedy show, has sparked a broader discussion regarding consent, forced intimacy and revealed unsettling details of a pervasive patriarchal mindset that reduces the opposite gender to mere sexual objects, while simultaneously endorsing toxic, misogynistic and unsafe behaviours.

The uproar began after a video of a young man named Himanshu Jangra narrating his dating experience during a crowd work session in comedian and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Pranit More’s show went viral on social media.

The 23-year-old suggested that he was entitled to a sexual favour in exchange for spending Rs 370 for chicken biryani. He recounted that the girl asked him to drop her off, but he did not want to because, “Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain toh wasool toh karunga. (I have invested 370 in her and I will recover the amount).”

The statement, rather than encountering any sign of opposition, was welcomed with resounding applause from an eager audience as More merrily responded, “Peak Gurgaon content. Kha gayi mere paise. (She consumed my money).” Encouraged by the thunderous reception, Jangra revealed that he contemplated taking her to his room but hesitated, as it would seem “awkward” to pursue a sexual encounter after just one date.

Hence, he figured out an alternative method to execute his deviant plan and brought her to a park that was largely shrouded in darkness, offering minimal visibility. He stated, “I asked her to sit in the park for a short period so we could enjoy each other’s company for some time. She wished to leave, ve but I told her to stay for only half an hour.”

Afterwards, what could only be described as the most horrifying moments of his confession occurred, where Jangra demonstrated how he tried to sexually exploit her while More and others laughed, giggled and hooted in excitement. He utilised his friend, who was seated beside him,m to recreate the uncomfortable scene as More egged him on.

Jangra conveyed, “She clasped my hand (in a bid to halt him) and expressed that we are friends.” He then claimed that she gave him a cue to kiss her and added, “I was already charged,” as the 35-year-old comedian helpfully supplied, “Because you have suffered a loss of 370. Only Rs 12 have been collected in return so far.”

Jangra recalled that he was not relishing the kiss. Hence, he put his hand inside her leggings as More chanted “Lyra Lyr, a” and the former added that his hand also went inside her top. He informed, “Afterwards I dropped her off, but I was upset because I could not do it completely,” as More quipped, “You have recovered Rs 185.”

The place roared with raucous laughter and clapping when Jangra expressed how he had violated her modesty, graphically outlining it just for the sordid pleasure. He highlighted that the two met each other after a few days on a Tuesday when she arrived at his room.

She requested payment for her Rapido ride, and Jangra complained, “I could not recover my initial amount, and I had to pay more money,” to which More also agreed. The former again disclosed the private moments and stated that she rejected his advance,s much to his frustration, but he continued to press her against her will.

On the other hand, More joyfully noted the audience’s enthusiasm for the nauseating account, pointing out that it was the first time they had given a standing ovation to someone sitting amongst them. Expletives, sexual innuendos, vulgarity, sexism, objectionable conduct, alongside a thrilled host and audience who continuously hailed Jangra pervaded the whole interaction.

The furious netizens react

The clip blew up on the internet,rnet eliciting intense reactions from people who pointed out that the girl had clearly communicated her reluctance multiple times, but Jangra chose to disregard this in a revolting display to seek sexual gratification. Similarly, More and the audience appeared to revel in the glaring discomfort of a female and a potential sexual assault she could have experienced at the hands of her date.

A person remarked that Jangra was punished for the wrongdoing. However, More, who is significantly older, rewarded him instead of reprimanding and questioned, “How can peeps still watch his show? This is his pattern. Every time he gets away with it. He also needs some belt treatment worse than this boy.” He intentionally focused on Jangra and demanded further details for the sake of content.

He did wrong & got punished. What about #PranitMore

This boy is 22 but Pranit is 36 years old who rewarded him instead of rebuking.

How can peeps still watch his show? This is his pattern. Every time he gets away with it.

He also needs some belt treatment worse than this boy. https://t.co/6pd7jQwTVa pic.twitter.com/8UJR46rJ6a — Anti Delulu 🥱 (@AbhishekBa11687) June 9, 2026

A social media user accused More and his fans of promoting and celebrating misogyny.

—people like pranit more give these fckers a platform to celebrate misogyny and fans like pranit more's celebrate him in comment sections— pic.twitter.com/xbOZ9HxKYQ — rumjhum_ (@rumjhum_) June 9, 2026

A user exclaimed how people can stoop so low in the quest to be savage.

Ek hi hissa viral ho raha h clip ka lekin isne aur bhi buri baate boli hain. Savage hone ke liye kyon itna gir jata h insan☹️. https://t.co/LRvQ6uGhsR pic.twitter.com/hiQA6wXD5h — Radha Kulkarni (@furiousforever5) June 8, 2026

Furthermore, the digital footprints have once more proven to possess more extensive repercussions, resulting in Jangra’s termination from his employment. He is a web developer who worked for a social media and branding firm, Starvik Design, in Gurugram.

“What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace. I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients and the environment we create here. That’s why we have decided to part ways with Himanshu,” declared its founder, Vivek Vishwakarma. Jagran has issued an apology and has deactivated his account, but the backlash seems unlikely to subside anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the footage exposed a man who believes that spending money (irrespective of the amount) on a woman grants him a right over her body. How can females who have to work, study, or participate in any activity with such an individual ever feel secure? This kind of mentality only exacerbates the threat of sexual assault and rape towards women in a nation like India, which is afflicted by an overwhelming number of these instances.

Women feel terrified to step outside their homes, and those with such dangerous intentions and a cheap outlook can conveniently misinterpret anything as an excuse to target them and, importantly, most times these predators do not even need an excuse. They have reduced women to mere sexual objects intended for pleasure, and thus, their inconsequential objections are of no concern, specifically if an “investment” has been made in them.

This is the reason that sexual harassment has been reduced to a punchline in the nation,n and consent has no relevance. The vile comedian and the ecstatic audience are also aspects of the same problem,m as they deem women as commodities rather than as human beings with agency.

The acute deterioration

The incident has shed light on the larger pattern of similar episodes, which are frequently passed off as humour and entertainment. The conversation between Jangra and More is an extension of this troubling and widespread trend that is plaguing the genre. The leading figures in today’s comedy landscape have, in fact, utilised crass jokes not only to carve out their niche but to shape their entire careers around such distasteful material.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat, co-founder of now-defunct All India B*kc*od (AIB), has a history of creating problematic content. He was even removed from a campaign by Kotak Mahindra Bank after netizens criticised the decision due to his track record.

Bhatt not only made a mockery of icons like Lata Mangeshkar but also trivialised the sensitive subject of child rape in a deeply derogatory fashion. He exhibited extremely repugnant and pedophilic behaviour, ranging from telling Parsi youngsters to “sl*t it up and f**k more” to basking in a sadistic amusement of viewing naked photos of little girls.

Bhat also used a racist slur, “chi*ki,” in relation to a Northeastern man in an overly nasty tweet in 2012.

AIB, whose name should act as a cautionary indicator of the nature of content it offered to people,e including impressionable young minds, ds had to shut down their operations in May 2019. It was created by Bhat, Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya.

The group regularly landed in massive controversies for their provocative videos, which included a particularly crude Bollywood roast featuring actors like Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar. The event was attended by popular personalities from the industry, such as Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

AIB members,s including Bhat and Kham, ba were even accused of sexual harassment and turning a blind eye to similar actions perpetrated by other members of their team, especially against minors. However, Bhat continues to run a popular YouTube channel and continues to be associated with OTT (Over-The-Top) giants like Netflix.

Harsh Gujral, whose rise in the comedy scene was propelled by a highly insulting remark directed at women, especially Russians, exemplifies the same. His statement, “6000 mein toh Russian aa jaati hai (You can get a Russian for Rs 6,000),” which was part of his commentary on the costs of an Indian wedding,s went viral six years ago on his official channel, helping him to establish a career while simultaneously reinforcing abhorrent stereotypes against women.

Last year, YouTuber named Mithilesh Backpacker unveiled that some men started to stalk his Russian wife, Lisa and 2-year-old son during their visit to Udaipur and asked her, “6,000 INR?” They harassed his wife,e leading to a confrontation between the two sides. The instance was captured on camera,ra illustrating the far-reaching and tangible effects of these “comedy routines.”

Samay Raina, who presents himself as a dark comedian, gained prominence with his show “India’s Got Latent,” which he uploaded on his official YouTube channel. It was later taken down following disparaging utterances of influencer Apoorva Mukhija, alias Rebel Kid, and fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia involving parents and sex when they appeared as guests on an episode.

The entire show, however, was similarly abundant with demeaning material from both contestants and guests. In 2025, the Supreme Court had to instruct him and five others to apologise for their distasteful comments about persons with disabilities, which were made during the show. Moreover, Raina is already infamous for using expletives and offensive “jokes” during his performances and otherwise.

“Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice. (I dedicated 30 minutes to craft a funny tweet about my girlfriend, but she did not like it and forced me to delete it. Tomorrow, if I ask her to terminate the pregnancy, do not respond with my body, my choice,” he wrote in 222, sparking outrage. However, he insisted on his right to produce dark and edgy humour despite the criticism.

More who provided a platform to Jangra to perpetuate his filthy mindset has a similar history under the guise of comedy. During the same show, he asked another person to talk about his friend’s equally disgusting encounter with an alleged sex worker, which was also delivered in vivid detail to the captivated audience.

More in a distinct show pushed a married man to discuss his physical affairs and partners before shamelessly dragging the latter’s wife into the same conversation. Furthermore, porn seems to be a preferred theme during these interactions, as he pressed an uncomfortable female audience member to share her favourite “category.” Ironically, even Bigg Boss host Salman Khan had warned More against passing “below the belt” comments in the name of comedy.

The broader picture

Jangra may have lost his job, but the reality is that this will not lead to any fundamental change, neither in the perceptions of those who appreciate such content nor among the comedians who have been its longstanding flagbearers. Raina, Bhat, Gujral, Pranit and other members of this clique, who have been creating this content, are showered with ample opportunities and greater platforms. Major corporations and online platforms offer substantial amounts to hire them for gigs and events.

They even manage to sell out venues internationally. They are regarded as idols and role models, particularly by the youth. The current row is just a blip and will quickly be forgotten, much like the uproar against “India’s Got Latent”, whose second season has been announced by Raina. Far from course-correcting, Raina appeared to have gained more confidence in his fan base following the incident.

However, it would be dishonest and incorrect to solely blame them, as the general public, brands, and organisations are all responsible for appreciating, rewarding, and promoting problematic content in the name of humour. They are a key factor in the popularity and continuation of such reprehensible content. Therefore, these “comedians” will continue to be relevant, and the cycle will persist until a seismic change occurs in this system.