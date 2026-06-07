The much-awaited Cockcroach Janta Party (CJP) protest was organised at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday (6th June). With all the social media hype around the protest, it was expected that at least thousands of supporters of the CJP, which has millions of followers on social media, would attend the protest. However, the protest turned out to be a flop show, with very few people gathering at the site. The protestors were outnumbered by media persons and the police personnel.

Interestingly, many of the CJP supporters, who came to protest, had little idea about the agenda and purpose of the protest. While the CJP had claimed that the protest was being organised against the central government, especially the education minister, over recent issues like NEET and CBSE exams, anti-national slogans of Azadi-Azadi were raised during the protests. When some journalists tried speaking to the protestors to understand their agenda and questioned the anti-national slogans being raised by CJP supporters, they were heckled and intimidated. Many protestors pushed and hounded journalists who were only doing their jobs.

OpIndia journalist Anurag Mishra had a similar experience at the protests when he tried to speak to the CJP supporters regarding their demands. The CJP supporters, who claim to be fighting for the freedom of expression, surrounded Anurag Mishra and started shouting slogans calling him “Godi Media”. Mishra had merely asked the CJP supporters why the turnout at the ground was so low while the CJP has millions of followers on social media. The CJP supporters got irritated by the question and started intimidating and shouting at him.

A few days ago, these cockroaches were abusing PM Modi for "not taking questions."



Now, the same cockroaches tried to heckle @OpIndia_com reporter for asking questions, while calling him "Godi Media."



He stands alone. He stands tall. And he asks questions that these… pic.twitter.com/TluAElXS04 — Mr Sinha (@Mrsinha) June 6, 2026

The OpIndia journalist was not the only one who was nearly assaulted by CJP supporters at the protest site; another journalist from Zee News also had a similar experience. The journalist was covering the protest when several CJP protestors came charging at him, raising slogans of “Godi Media”. As the situation grew tense, some police personnel intervened and rescued the journalist.

Some women journalists had a tough time covering the protests as they were harassed by CJP supporters. In a viral video, CJP protestors were seen encircling a woman journalist, shouting slogans and showing her an obscene gesture.

CJP Supporters showing middle finger to Female Journalist.



These Gen-Z who can't even behave decently with women will lead the country? pic.twitter.com/VnGc9x2uGl — Ankur Singh (@AnkurSingh) June 6, 2026

Another woman journalist was also targeted by CJP hooligans, who heckled her as she was trying to cover the protests, accusing her of being a government agent. One of the CJP protestors taunted her, saying, “Modi (PM Modi) must have handed her a ₹500 note”, as others shouted slogans at her.

एक महिला पत्रकार को भी भारी विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा है। मोदी जी के चेले..मोदीजी के चेले… कहकर कुछ Cockroaches ने विरोध किया है। Godi Media कहकर बुलाया गया है।



महिला रिपोर्टर को भारतीय जनता पार्टी के लोग बताया गया है। मामला Cockroach Janta Party के दिल्ली जंतर मंतर पर हुए… https://t.co/A82s8AUJNx pic.twitter.com/Duf5q7rZBT — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanmohansoni) June 6, 2026

Similarly, a News24 journalist was pushed around and hounded by CJP supporters as he was trying to ask them questions. The journalist tried to reason with the protestors, but they kept shouting slogans of “Shame, Shame” and “Godi Media Vapas Jao” (Go Back Godi Media).

The same News24 that is known for its AAP/CJP-friendly coverage saw its own journalist get beaten up by CJP supporters today 🤣



The irony writes itself 😂😹 pic.twitter.com/KHMB2tCx62 — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) June 6, 2026

In yet another incident, an ABP journalist was roughed up by the CJP supporters as he was trying to speak to them. The journalist displayed great calm despite being pushed and shoved by protestors, who were aggressively shouting provocative slogans.

इसके जिम्मेदार अंजना, रूबिका, चित्रा, सुधीर जैसे लोग हैं। भुगतना फील्ड रिपोर्टर को पड़ता है। इस बहादुर रिपोर्टर की सहनशीलता को नमन है, जिन्होने सारी आवाजों को इग्नोर कर अपने Work पर फोकस रखा। pic.twitter.com/EBQkC731Qz — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 6, 2026

These incidents of journalists who came to cover the protests being heckled by CJP supporters expose the hypocrisy of CJP leaders, who portrayed the entire campaign against the government and the protest as an attempt to ‘raise a voice’ or ‘to be heard’. On the one hand, the party wants to ask questions to the government and fight for the freedom of expression and liberal values, and on the other hand, its supporters harass and intimidate people asking questions to them.